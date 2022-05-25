BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

