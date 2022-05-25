BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,846 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

BPMC stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

