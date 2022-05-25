BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,655 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

