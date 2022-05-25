BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 33,407 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1,051.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 154.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

