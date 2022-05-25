BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 550,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

