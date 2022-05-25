BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases New Shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 583,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.35% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 140,664 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.81.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.