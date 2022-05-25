BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 458.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.14 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.