BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 811.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $323.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

