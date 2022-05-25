BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

