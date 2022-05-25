BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ambev by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.