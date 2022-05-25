BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $891,515 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.