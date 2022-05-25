BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

