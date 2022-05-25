BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

