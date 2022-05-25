BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,628 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Banner by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

