BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,666 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 398.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

