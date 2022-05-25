BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,136 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

