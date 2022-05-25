BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,324 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 728,648 shares of company stock worth $20,516,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

