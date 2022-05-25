BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,417 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

