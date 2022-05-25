BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 35,121 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.