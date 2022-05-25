BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,210 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.