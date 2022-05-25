BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 38,856 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Deluxe worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe Profile (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.