BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,970 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $63.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

