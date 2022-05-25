BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,602 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Park National worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Park National by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Park National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

PRK stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

