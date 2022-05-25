BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,507 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKFN. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock worth $219,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

