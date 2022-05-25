BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in TTEC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTEC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

TTEC opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

