BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

BNPQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($79.79) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.83) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

