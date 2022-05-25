Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Boxed stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. Boxed has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Get Boxed alerts:

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.