Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Boxed stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. Boxed has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.05.
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
