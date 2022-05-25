Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

