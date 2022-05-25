BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BrightView worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BrightView by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BV stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

