Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $703.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $703.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.79 million and the highest is $708.30 million. Waters reported sales of $681.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

WAT stock opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.16. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

