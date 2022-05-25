Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBU opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

