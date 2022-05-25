Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.76

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.76 and traded as high as C$46.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$46.35, with a volume of 175,225 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -187.40%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

