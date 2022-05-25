Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $55.96 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

