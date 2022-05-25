Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

