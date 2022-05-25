Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.76

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.76 ($18.89) and traded as high as €19.40 ($20.64). Carrefour shares last traded at €19.36 ($20.60), with a volume of 2,827,339 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.68) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.76 and a 200-day moving average of €17.76.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

