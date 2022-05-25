Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.32. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 166,944 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARV. TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

