Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.32. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 166,944 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARV. TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
