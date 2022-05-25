Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

