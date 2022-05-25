CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

CD Projekt stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

