Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.