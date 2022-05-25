CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

