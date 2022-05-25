Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $56.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $53.79 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

