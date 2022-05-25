CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.00 and traded as high as C$107.70. CGI shares last traded at C$106.47, with a volume of 307,899 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The firm has a market cap of C$25.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

