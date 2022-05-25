Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.93.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

