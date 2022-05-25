Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.28% of Chuy’s worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

