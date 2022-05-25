Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

CI stock opened at $264.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.85. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

