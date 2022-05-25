Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $208.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.