Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $115.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

