Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $13.33. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 41,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

