Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $13.33. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 41,350 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
