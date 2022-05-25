Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $13.33. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 41,350 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

