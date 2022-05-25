Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

